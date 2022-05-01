Posters condemn ban on Eid prayers at Eidgahs, mosques in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), posters have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas condemning the Indian authorities for disallowing Eidul Fitr prayers at Eidgahs and main mosques in the territory.

The posters have been pasted by Students and Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir. The posters termed the ban on Eid prayers a blatant interference in religious matters, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Students and Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir announced to launch anti-India protests in every nook and corner of the territory after Eidul Fitr.