Posters Demanding Implementation Of UN Resolution Appear In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Posters demanding implementation of UN resolution appear in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir valley in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, appealing the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolution of January 1949.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters displayed by pro-freedom organizations have urged the World Body to take notice of the continued denial by India of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, recognized by the UN Security Council through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949.

The posters said the RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led Indian government has already snatched all basic rights of Kashmiris and is now confiscating their properties, lands, houses, shops and offices under brutal laws.

They maintained that the Modi regime while imposing the Hindutva agenda of RSS is violating international laws in the UN-recognized disputed territory.

The poster read India is treating the Kashmiris as slaves having no fundamental rights. The people of Kashmir remind the UN of its obligation to implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the besieged people facing the atrocities of brutal Indian forces, they added.

The posters were also shared on social media platforms, including Facebook and “X”.

