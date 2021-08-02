UrduPoint.com

Posters Displayed In IIOJK, Urge Kashmiris To Observe August 5 As Black Day

Posters displayed in IIOJK, urge Kashmiris to observe August 5 as black day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Different political parties in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) displayed posters in its various areas, urging Kashmiris to observe August 5 as Black Day to record strong protest against continued unlawful and forcible occupation of their motherland by India and its tyrannical forces.

The posters were displayed by Tehreek-e-Azaadi Jammu and Kashmir, Warseen Shuhada, Sadai Muzloom, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and others, a party official told APP on Monday.

"India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, violating international laws and divided Jammu and Kashmir into so-called two union territories," read the snapshot of a poster shared by the official through Whatsapp.

The official said the posters were meant to urge the people of Kashmir to observe complete shutdown on August 5 and also observe the day as Black Day.

He said the people of IIOJK had rejected the illegal, unconstitutional and unilateral moves of the Modi-led fascist regime in Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over would observe 'Black Day' on Thursday to reject India's colonial designs, he added.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led BJP fascist Indian government abrogated the Jammu and Kashmir's special status by repealing Articles 370 and 35-A, and imposed a military siege in the territory.

