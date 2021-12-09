UrduPoint.com

Posters Draw World's Attention Towards Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Posters appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the territory on the eve of World Human Rights Day, December 10, drawing the attention of the world towards Indian state terrorism in the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Every year World Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 all around the world. On this day the United Nations General Assembly adopted and proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance, Tehreek-e-Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League, Kashmir Hurriyat Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative highlighting the massive human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The posters containing the pictures of APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and other political prisoners languishing in different jails have drawn attention of the international human rights organizations towards the massive human rights violations by India in the territory.

They said, people in IIOJK are being deprived of fundamental rights including the right to self-determination.

The posters deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris, particularly youth in so-called cordon and search operations and fake encounters and even they were not handing over the dead bodies to the heirs for proper burial. They said the human rights activists are being arrested without any justification and are lodged in jails of India.

The posters urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and play role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

