UrduPoint.com

Posters Expose India's Anti-Kashmir Designs In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Posters expose India's anti-Kashmir designs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas to record the protest against the divisive policies being pursued by the Hindutva BJP and RSS, fearing possible genocide of Kashmiri Muslims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) and various other pro-freedom organisations have displayed the posters, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The posters read, "Indian Hindutva rulers targeting Kashmiri youths, violating international laws by denying handover of martyrs' bodies to their families, as the current Indian anti-Kashmir policy is a big challenge and threat to peace in the region.

" The posters expressed serious concern over the silence of United Nations and the world community over the continued Indian aggression and atrocities on people of Kashmir.

The posters said the Modi-led fascist Indian regime was changing the demography of the Muslim majority in IIOJK by different tactics and is misleading the international community about the actual ground situation of the territory.

"Kashmiris are united to raise demand for the right to self-determination, mandated under the UN resolutions. Indian state has caged us and is terrorizing, targeting, killing, harassing and arresting the people of Jammu and Kashmir," said a Hurriyeat leader to media in Srinagar, the posters added.

Related Topics

India Protest World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

5 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

14 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

14 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.