Posters Highlight Human Rights Violations By Indian Troops In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On the eve of World Human Rights Day, posters appeared in various areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, drawing global attention to the severe human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the territory.
Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10, commemorates the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on this day in 1948, received a press release from APHC office.
The posters, displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, condemned the ongoing abuses by Indian troops.
They featured images of detained APHC leaders like Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and others, emphasizing the denial of fundamental rights, including the right to self-determination, in IIOJK.
The posters decried the killing of innocent Kashmiris, especially youth, in fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations, and the denial of proper burials for victims. They also highlighted the arbitrary arrests of human rights activists.
Urging the international community to take action, the posters called for an end to Indian state terrorism and a resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions and Kashmiri aspirations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delivery boy crushed to death1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of former PM Feroz Khan Noon observed1 minute ago
-
Corruption – A menace destroying our noble norms12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
AMI board of governors makes key decisions during meeting22 minutes ago
-
Governor terms lack of infrastructure a major obstacle to development of sports in Balochistan11 hours ago
-
WCLA starts enactment of Royal Darbar at Dewan-e-Aam11 hours ago
-
IIOJK face severe financial crunch, public servants, contractors cries after they badly suffer11 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to observe World Human Rights Day with renewed resolve on Tuesday11 hours ago
-
Young Kashmiri cricketer dies in IIOJK11 hours ago
-
Two black bears captured, released in IIOJK12 hours ago
-
AJK's Neelam valley lashes with 2nd spell of snowfall attracting heavy influx of tourists12 hours ago