Posters Highlight Human Rights Violations By Indian Troops In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Posters highlight human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On the eve of World Human Rights Day, posters appeared in various areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, drawing global attention to the severe human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the territory.

Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10, commemorates the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on this day in 1948, received a press release from APHC office.

The posters, displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, condemned the ongoing abuses by Indian troops.

They featured images of detained APHC leaders like Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and others, emphasizing the denial of fundamental rights, including the right to self-determination, in IIOJK.

The posters decried the killing of innocent Kashmiris, especially youth, in fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations, and the denial of proper burials for victims. They also highlighted the arbitrary arrests of human rights activists.

Urging the international community to take action, the posters called for an end to Indian state terrorism and a resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions and Kashmiri aspirations.

