Open Menu

Posters In IIOJK Appeal People To Pay Tributes To Massacre Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Posters in IIOJK appeal people to pay tributes to massacre martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Posters have appeared in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urging the people to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Gaw Kadal, Handwara, and Kupwara massacres.

According to Kashmir Media Service, over 50 innocent people were killed in the Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21, 1990, when Indian forces’ personnel resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by the troops the previous night.

On January 25, 1990, at least 21 Kashmiris were gunned down by Indian troops in Handwara town, Kupwara district.

On January 27th, 1994, a day after India’s Republic Day, Indian troops massacred 27 civilians in Kupwara town. The Kupwara massacre was carried out by the Indian troops to punish people for observing a shutdown on January 26.

The posters pasted on pillars, poles, and walls in different areas of the territory also urged people in the occupied territory to observe India’s Republic Day on January 26 as a Black Day to register their protest against the forcible occupation of their motherland by India.

Terming the so-called Indian Republic Day celebrations in IIOJK a cruel joke, the posters read that India should read the clear message from the people of Kashmir that they have always rejected its illegal occupation.

The posters also circulating on social media have further asked the people to hold special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs on the anniversaries of these massacres.

Related Topics

India Firing Protest Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Jammu Srinagar January Women Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

12 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

12 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

12 hours ago
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

12 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

12 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

12 hours ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

12 hours ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief

Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan