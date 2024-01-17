Posters In IIOJK Appeal People To Pay Tributes To Massacre Martyrs
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Posters have appeared in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urging the people to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Gaw Kadal, Handwara, and Kupwara massacres.
According to Kashmir Media Service, over 50 innocent people were killed in the Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21, 1990, when Indian forces’ personnel resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by the troops the previous night.
On January 25, 1990, at least 21 Kashmiris were gunned down by Indian troops in Handwara town, Kupwara district.
On January 27th, 1994, a day after India’s Republic Day, Indian troops massacred 27 civilians in Kupwara town. The Kupwara massacre was carried out by the Indian troops to punish people for observing a shutdown on January 26.
The posters pasted on pillars, poles, and walls in different areas of the territory also urged people in the occupied territory to observe India’s Republic Day on January 26 as a Black Day to register their protest against the forcible occupation of their motherland by India.
Terming the so-called Indian Republic Day celebrations in IIOJK a cruel joke, the posters read that India should read the clear message from the people of Kashmir that they have always rejected its illegal occupation.
The posters also circulating on social media have further asked the people to hold special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs on the anniversaries of these massacres.
