Posters in IIOJK express strong support for Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Posters emerged across various regions of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), boldly extending heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Pakistan on their Independence Day, in a powerful display of solidarity and defiance against Indian occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory despite the heavy deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary forces, police personnel and surveillance cameras. Bearing the Pakistan flag, the posters read: “14th August Congratulations to the people of Pakistan on their 78th Independence Anniversary.”

The posters, displayed by different pro-freedom parties on pillars, electricity poles and walls, said that India had no moral right to celebrate its Independence Day as it continued its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of its people.

“The Kashmir dispute remains an unfinished agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent”.

“Pakistan is the champion of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination”, the posters said.

They further read, “Sustainable peace cannot be established in the region without resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the resolutions of the United Nations.”

Calling Pakistan a precious gift of Allah Almighty, the posters said that. Kashmiris consider themselves part of this country and are struggling to free Jammu and Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation and make it part of Pakistan.

They also said that the fake and “vote choori” (vote theft) democracy of India had usurped all fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination.

The posters announced that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir will observe India’s Independence Day on Friday as a black day.