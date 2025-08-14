Posters In IIOJK Express Strong Support For Pakistan On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Posters emerged across various regions of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), boldly extending heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Pakistan on their Independence Day, in a powerful display of solidarity and defiance against Indian occupation.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory despite the heavy deployment of Indian troops, paramilitary forces, police personnel and surveillance cameras. Bearing the Pakistan flag, the posters read: “14th August Congratulations to the people of Pakistan on their 78th Independence Anniversary.”
The posters, displayed by different pro-freedom parties on pillars, electricity poles and walls, said that India had no moral right to celebrate its Independence Day as it continued its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of its people.
“The Kashmir dispute remains an unfinished agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent”.
“Pakistan is the champion of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination”, the posters said.
They further read, “Sustainable peace cannot be established in the region without resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the resolutions of the United Nations.”
Calling Pakistan a precious gift of Allah Almighty, the posters said that. Kashmiris consider themselves part of this country and are struggling to free Jammu and Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation and make it part of Pakistan.
They also said that the fake and “vote choori” (vote theft) democracy of India had usurped all fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination.
The posters announced that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir will observe India’s Independence Day on Friday as a black day.
Recent Stories
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Posters in IIOJK express strong support for Pakistan on Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz hoists national flag to mark 78th Independence Day14 minutes ago
-
KP's CM stresses collective efforts for peace, national development24 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz hoists national flag to mark 78th Independence Day24 minutes ago
-
Change of Guard Ceremony held at Mazar e Quaid on Independence Day34 minutes ago
-
ITP issues strict traffic diversions for 19th Safar Chehlum procession in Capital34 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz hoists national flag to mark 79th Independence Day54 minutes ago
-
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams and new canals on ou ..1 hour ago
-
Service Chiefs, Armed Forces felicitate nation on 78th Independence Day3 hours ago
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests10 hours ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day10 hours ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties10 hours ago