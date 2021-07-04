UrduPoint.com
Posters In IIOJK Pay Tributes To Burhan Wani On His Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Posters in IIOJK pay tributes to Burhan Wani on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), posters paying tributes to the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani and other martyrs have again appeared in different parts of the territory.

Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016. The killing triggered a mass uprising during which over 150 civilian protesters were killed and thousands injured by the Indian forces.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Sadai Mazloom, said, Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs have sacrificed their lives for a sacred cause and it is responsibility of the Kashmiri people to take their mission to its logical conclusion.

The posters urged the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on Burhan Wani's anniversary and participate in the Tral Chaloo program on July 8 to express solidarity with the martyrs' familiesThe posters said, the mission of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs to free their homeland from Indian clutches would be accomplished at all costs and urged the people of the territory to foil the nefarious designs of India, collectively.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party Vice Chairman Haji Mohammad Sultan Butt in a statement issued in Islamabad supported the programme announced by APHC to observe Martyrs Week. While condemning the recent custodial killings at Pulwama, Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory, he said that 8th July has attained historical significance in memory of Burhan Muzaffer Wani who was martyred in custody along with his two associates on this day in 2016.

More Stories From Pakistan

