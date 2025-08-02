Posters in IIOJK urge people to observe Aug 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal, Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Fresh posters have appeared across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging people to observe August 5 (Tuesday) as ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ and Black Day to draw world attention to India’s settler colonial agenda, being brazenly and forcefully implemented by the Hindutva-driven BJP-led Indian government since August, 05, 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the BJP-led government on that day revoked Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, stripping IIOJK of its special status and placing the disputed territory under military siege.

The posters, put up by APHC and other pro-freedom parties, were seen on walls, pillars and electricity poles in different areas of Srinagar, Bandipora, Kupwara, and other districts of the occupied territory.

The posters with pictures of jailed Hurriyat leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Asiya Andrabi, asked the people in IIOJK to observe complete shutdown on Tuesday to send a clear message to India that the Kashmiris reject its forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.

They maintained that August 5 is one of the darkest days in the history of Kashmir because on this day in 2019, India had robbed the Kashmiris of their all rights and silenced voices seeking justice and self-determination.

They further noted that BJP regime’s illegal moves have been rejected not just by the Kashmiri people but also by the international community.

Paying glowing tributes to the sacrifices of martyrs, the posters urged the Kashmiri people to stand united against Indian illegal occupation.

They stressed the importance of continued peaceful struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination till the accomplishment of the mission of those who laid down their lives for the cause.

The posters have also been widely shared on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp.