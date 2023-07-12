Posters in IIOJK urge people to observe strike on Martyrs' Day (tomorrow)

The posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, paying tributes to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 and other martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):The posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, paying tributes to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 and other martyrs.

According to Kashmir media service, the Kashmir Martyrs' Day is observed on July 13 every year not only on both sides of the Line of Control but also all over the world by the Kashmiris to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris who were martyred by the forces of Dogra ruler in 1931.

These 22 martyrs were among thousands of people who had assembled outside the Srinagar Central Jail on July 13, 1931 during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the people to defy the Dogra rule. At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man started Azaan and was shot dead by the Dogra soldiers. Another took his place and he too was martyred by the troops. In this way, 22 youth lost their lives till the completion of Azaan.

The posters were displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum (JKJLF), Democratic Youth Forum, Wareseen-e-Shuhada, Jammu and Kashmir Sada-i-Mazloom, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement (KRM), Kashmir Hurriyat Forum (KHF), Youth Democratic Political Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Azadi, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and other pro-freedom organizations in different areas of the Kashmir valley.

They urged the people to pay tributes to the martyrs of 13 July and observe strike on Thursday.

The APHC has called for a complete shutdown in the occupied territory on Thursday to mark the July 13 as the Kashmir Martyrs' Day.

The posters read sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and definitely bring positive results, adding that soon the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian slavery. They urged the UN, OIC and world's peace loving countries to save the innocent Kashmiris from trigger-happy Indian forces by resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective.

Meanwhile, the posters have also been circulated on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.