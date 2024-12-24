Posters In Srinagar Declare Kashmir As Part Of Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Posters have appeared in Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that Kashmir is part of Pakistan.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were pasted on walls, pillars, and poles in Srinagar and other areas.
The posters, displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, criticized India’s illegal occupation for depriving Kashmiris of their political, economic, religious, and social rights.
The posters stated that India continues to deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per United Nations resolutions. They condemned the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as illegal, unconstitutional, and an assault on the identity of Jammu and Kashmir’s people.
The posters urged the international community to pressurize India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions.
Paying glowing tributes to Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birth anniversary, the posters lauded him as a visionary leader under whose dynamic leadership the Muslims of South Asia achieved a separate homeland in 1947.
The posters featured images of the Pakistan flag, Quaid-e-Azam, and Allama Iqbal (RA). They also reminded the United Nations to implement its resolutions for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and to save the Kashmiris from Indian oppression.
A clear message was conveyed to India that Kashmiris will never surrender their demand for the right to self-determination.
