Posters Pay Tributes To Burhan Wani In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Posters pay tributes to Burhan Wani in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Posters have again appeared, paying tributes to the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 7th martyrdom anniversary and other martyrs, in Srinagar and several other parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in the Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016.

The killing triggered a mass uprising during which over 150 civilian protesters were killed and thousands injured by the Indian forces.

The posters, displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Sada-i-Mazloom, Wareseen-e-Shuhada, Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Forum, Youth Democratic Political Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Azadi, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance, Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum, Jammu Youth Movement and several other pro-freedom organizations in different areas of the Kashmir valley, urged the people to observe complete strike on Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary tomorrow.

They also asked the people to conduct a march towards Tral town, the native area of Burhan Wani, on the day to express solidarity with the martyrs' families.

Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs have sacrificed their lives for a sacred cause and it is the responsibility of the Kashmiri people to take their mission to its logical conclusion, the poster read.

The posters said, the mission of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs to free their homeland from Indian clutches would be accomplished at all costs and urged the people of the territory to foil the nefarious designs of India, collectively.

The posters said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle in peace and political stability in the region so the United Nations must take solid steps for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The posters also urged people to unite for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

