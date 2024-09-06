Posters Reappear In IIOJK Hailing Pakistan’s Support On Defence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Posters have reappeared across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Pakistan Defence Day, hailing Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, these posters have been affixed to walls, pillars and poles by various organizations in Srinagar and other areas of occupied territory.
The posters proclaim that the Pakistan Army is prepared to take all necessary measures to support the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
They emphasize that the brave sons of Pakistan are committed to defending Pakistan as well as their Kashmiri brethren.
The messages on the posters assert that Pakistan has never abandoned the people of IIOJK and will continue to stand by them in the future. They also convey a message of hope, say that the time is not far away when Kashmir will be freed from the Indian illegal occupation and the Kashmiri people will get their rights.
