Open Menu

Posters Reappear In IIOJK Hailing Pakistan’s Support On Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Posters reappear in IIOJK hailing Pakistan’s support on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Posters have reappeared across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Pakistan Defence Day, hailing Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, these posters have been affixed to walls, pillars and poles by various organizations in Srinagar and other areas of occupied territory.

The posters proclaim that the Pakistan Army is prepared to take all necessary measures to support the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They emphasize that the brave sons of Pakistan are committed to defending Pakistan as well as their Kashmiri brethren.

The messages on the posters assert that Pakistan has never abandoned the people of IIOJK and will continue to stand by them in the future. They also convey a message of hope, say that the time is not far away when Kashmir will be freed from the Indian illegal occupation and the Kashmiri people will get their rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Jammu Srinagar Media All From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

17 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

17 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

18 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

19 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

19 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

20 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

20 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

21 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

21 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan