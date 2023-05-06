UrduPoint.com

Posters Urge G-20 Countries To Boycott Meeting Hosted By Modi Regime In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Posters urge G-20 countries to boycott meeting hosted by Modi regime in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas urging the G-20 countries to boycott the meeting of the forum being hosted by Narendra Modi-led Indian government in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference on walls, pillars and poles appealed to the G-20 countries that they should realize the Modi regime's ulterior motives behind holding of the meeting in IIOJK to cover up its crimes in IIOJK and legitimize its illegal actions of August 05, 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They urged these countries to take notice of India's continued denial of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination recognized by the UN Security Council.

The posters called upon the UN to honour its commitments made over seven decades ago and impress upon India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The posters were also posted on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Social Media Facebook Twitter Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

11 hours ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

11 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.