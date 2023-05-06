Posters urge G-20 countries to boycott meeting hosted by Modi regime in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas urging the G-20 countries to boycott the meeting of the forum being hosted by Narendra Modi-led Indian government in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference on walls, pillars and poles appealed to the G-20 countries that they should realize the Modi regime's ulterior motives behind holding of the meeting in IIOJK to cover up its crimes in IIOJK and legitimize its illegal actions of August 05, 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They urged these countries to take notice of India's continued denial of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination recognized by the UN Security Council.

The posters called upon the UN to honour its commitments made over seven decades ago and impress upon India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The posters were also posted on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.