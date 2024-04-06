Posters Urge IIOJK People To Beware Of BJP’s Anti-Kashmir Agenda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Posters have surfaced in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging the people to refrain from selling their properties, including land, to non-Kashmiris to safeguard future generations from the Hindutva RSS/BJP’s anti-Kashmir agenda.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters pasted at various places in Srinagar, Baramulla and other districts by pro-freedom organizations voiced opposition to the BJP/RSS’ implementation of harsh and anti-Kashmir policies. The posters said that the Modi regime was misleading the international community about the true situation in the territory through false claims of normalcy and development.
The posters displayed the message: “Do not sell your properties, including land, to non-Kashmiris, even if lucrative offers are made, as it will jeopardize the survival of future generations, akin to the plight faced by Palestinians today.
”
They caution against the Hindutva RSS/BJP’s adoption of Israeli policies in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to displace Kashmiris from their ancestral land by settling non-Kashmiris in the territory to change its demography.
The posters called upon the Kashmiris to unite and resist BJP’s efforts to allot Kashmiri land to outsiders, labeling it a perilous anti-Kashmir ploy orchestrated by the Hindutva regime.
The posters also read, “We must remember the poor and the families of our martyrs in our benevolence and charity on the blessed occasion of Eid”.
These poster messages have also been disseminated on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.
