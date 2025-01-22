Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Posters have been pasted across Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging people to observe India’s Republic Day, January 26, as Black Day.

The posters displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other organizations bear messages such as “26 January, Indian Republic Day is a Black Day for Kashmiris,” “UN must fulfill its plebiscite promise with the Kashmiris,” and “India is trying to hoodwink international organizations regarding Kashmir.”

The posters, featuring images of illegally detained leaders like APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi, Mushtaqul islam and other APHC figures, were displayed on walls, poles, and public spaces.

The posters also pay tribute to the martyrs of massacres carried out by Indian forces in Sopore, Gawkadal Srinagar, Handwara, and Kupwara during January.

The APHC expressed concern over the prevailing situation in IIOJK ahead of India’s Republic Day. The increased lockdown measures and additional deployment of Indian forces have created an atmosphere of fear, leaving the people feeling insecure about their lives, honor, and dignity.

India observes Republic Day on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution in 1950, declaring itself a secular state.

However, APHC highlighted that the state is now dominated by the Hindutva ideology of the RSS-BJP, which promotes occupation and communal agendas.