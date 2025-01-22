Posters Urge People To Observe Black Day On Jan 26 In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Posters have been pasted across Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging people to observe India’s Republic Day, January 26, as Black Day.
The posters displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other organizations bear messages such as “26 January, Indian Republic Day is a Black Day for Kashmiris,” “UN must fulfill its plebiscite promise with the Kashmiris,” and “India is trying to hoodwink international organizations regarding Kashmir.”
The posters, featuring images of illegally detained leaders like APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi, Mushtaqul islam and other APHC figures, were displayed on walls, poles, and public spaces.
The posters also pay tribute to the martyrs of massacres carried out by Indian forces in Sopore, Gawkadal Srinagar, Handwara, and Kupwara during January.
The APHC expressed concern over the prevailing situation in IIOJK ahead of India’s Republic Day. The increased lockdown measures and additional deployment of Indian forces have created an atmosphere of fear, leaving the people feeling insecure about their lives, honor, and dignity.
India observes Republic Day on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution in 1950, declaring itself a secular state.
However, APHC highlighted that the state is now dominated by the Hindutva ideology of the RSS-BJP, which promotes occupation and communal agendas.
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
Robbery in house3 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft3 minutes ago
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed13 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar13 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost33 minutes ago
-
PM instructs transparent, merit-based selection of students for agri training in China42 minutes ago
-
Free spine week announced at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths by Indonesia landslides, flash floods2 hours ago
-
Pakistan braces for drought: PMD issues alert for multiple regions12 hours ago
-
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country12 hours ago
-
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students12 hours ago