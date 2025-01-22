Open Menu

Posters Urge People To Observe Black Day On Jan 26 In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Posters have been pasted across Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging people to observe India’s Republic Day, January 26, as Black Day.

The posters displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other organizations bear messages such as “26 January, Indian Republic Day is a Black Day for Kashmiris,” “UN must fulfill its plebiscite promise with the Kashmiris,” and “India is trying to hoodwink international organizations regarding Kashmir.”

The posters, featuring images of illegally detained leaders like APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi, Mushtaqul islam and other APHC figures, were displayed on walls, poles, and public spaces.

The posters also pay tribute to the martyrs of massacres carried out by Indian forces in Sopore, Gawkadal Srinagar, Handwara, and Kupwara during January.

The APHC expressed concern over the prevailing situation in IIOJK ahead of India’s Republic Day. The increased lockdown measures and additional deployment of Indian forces have created an atmosphere of fear, leaving the people feeling insecure about their lives, honor, and dignity.

India observes Republic Day on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution in 1950, declaring itself a secular state.

However, APHC highlighted that the state is now dominated by the Hindutva ideology of the RSS-BJP, which promotes occupation and communal agendas.

Recent Stories

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

8 minutes ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

10 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

11 hours ago
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

11 hours ago
 Digital transformation of taxi services enhances t ..

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of c ..

Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

12 hours ago
 Chancellor directs action against violent PU stude ..

Chancellor directs action against violent PU students

12 hours ago
 PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: ..

PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

12 hours ago
 Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan