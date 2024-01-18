Posters Urge People To Observe Indian Republic Day As Black Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The posters pasted in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have said that January 26, the Indian Republic Day, will be observed as Black Day in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Hurriyat organizations through posters displaced in Srinagar and other areas said the oppressed people of Kashmir, by observing January 26 as Black Day, will tell the world that India’s so-called Republic Day is in fact a blot on the face of its democracy and secularism.
They said, the people of IIOJK are in no way ready to accept India’s illegal occupation over their motherland so they will observe the Indian Republic Day 26 January as Black Day and hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops, pillars and electricity poles and send a message to the world that it is not a Republic Day but a Black Day for them.
The posters urged the people to observe a complete strike on January 26 to protest against Indian illegal occupation and state terrorism so that India’s so-called democracy and ugly face could be exposed before the world.
The posters, while recalling the great sacrifices of the victims of Gaw Kadal Srinagar, Handwara and Kupwara massacres maintained that the Kashmiris are indebted to the sacred blood of their martyrs and they will take the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination to its logical conclusion despite Indian suppression and repression.
The posters read that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace in the region, so the UN must take steps for peaceful settlement of the dispute.
