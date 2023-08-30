Posters urge people to pay tribute to martyred Syed Ali Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :More posters have appeared in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir urging the people to conduct a march towards Hyderpora graveyard in Srinagar on Friday (September 01) to pay tribute to the veteran Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gilani, on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a march on Friday towards the Hyderpora graveyard where Syed Ali Gilani is buried. All pro-freedom organizations have supported the call.

The posters have been once again pasted on walls, pillars and electric poles in different areas of the occupied territory by APHC, Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Resistance Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Wareseen-e-Shuhada, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Freedom Lovers and other organizations urging the people to march towards Hyderpora to pay tributes to the veteran leader on September 01.

They have also asked imams and khateebs of mosques to hold special prayers for Syed Ali Gilani and other Kashmiri martyrs.

The posters read that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go to waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The posters have also been circulated on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders including Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Ghani Butt and Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in their statements issued in Srinagar urged the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world to hold protest demonstrations on the martyrdom day of Syed Ali Gilani to expose the Indian crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It is to mention here that Syed Ali Gilani died in Indian captivity on September 01 2021 at his residence in Srinagar where he had been kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.