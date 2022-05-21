UrduPoint.com

Posters Urge People To Save Bandipore From BJP-Hindutva

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Posters appeared in Bandipore and other areas in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir urging the people to save Bandipore from Bharatiya Janata Party-Hindutva whose agents are dominating the Municipal and other civil offices and departments in Bandipore district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, displayed by the 'Kashmir Bacho Youth Wing' in Bandipore and other parts of the occupied territory, cautioned the people about the evil designs of Hindutva forces and Modi-led fascist Indian regime.

It said people should raise their voice against all such elements who are supporting these anti-Kashmir elements and Hindutva nexus terrorists.

The posters read as "Killer BJP-No No, Save Bandipore from Hindutva RSS-BJP" and "BJP ka Jo yaar hai Ghaddar hai Ghaddar hai".

