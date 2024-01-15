Posters Urge People To Voice For Demand Of UN Resolutions
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Posters have appeared in parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir urging people to raise voices for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute based on the right to self-determination, pledged to the Kashmiris in its resolution passed on 5th January 1949.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, displayed in Islamabad district by pro-freedom organizations, said that the BJP government while continuing their atrocities and state terrorism is changing the demography of the territory keeping Kashmiris under military siege.
The posters with “Go India Go Back” slogans urged people to raise their voices against the human rights violations and political injustices in the occupied territory.
Meanwhile, several Hurriyat organizations have called upon the World Body to honor its commitments made 75 years ago of right to self-determination and could not shy away from its responsibility of settling the lingering Kashmir dispute under the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
