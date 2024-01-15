Open Menu

Posters Urge People To Voice For Demand Of UN Resolutions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Posters urge people to voice for demand of UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Posters have appeared in parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir urging people to raise voices for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute based on the right to self-determination, pledged to the Kashmiris in its resolution passed on 5th January 1949.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, displayed in Islamabad district by pro-freedom organizations, said that the BJP government while continuing their atrocities and state terrorism is changing the demography of the territory keeping Kashmiris under military siege.

The posters with “Go India Go Back” slogans urged people to raise their voices against the human rights violations and political injustices in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, several Hurriyat organizations have called upon the World Body to honor its commitments made 75 years ago of right to self-determination and could not shy away from its responsibility of settling the lingering Kashmir dispute under the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Resolution World United Nations Jammu January Media From Government

Recent Stories

PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing f ..

PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field

12 minutes ago
 ECP urges all political parties to submit list of ..

ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats

20 minutes ago
 Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

2 hours ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

4 hours ago
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

23 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan