Posters With Burhan Wani' Pictures Call For Strike In IIOJK

Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Posters with Burhan Wani' pictures call for strike in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the posters have again appeared, paying tributes to the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 5th martyrdom anniversary and other martyrs in Srinagar and several other parts of the valley.

Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016, KMS reported.

The killing triggered a mass uprising that continues till now. During the period,156 civilian protesters were killed and thousands injured by Indian troops.

The posters, displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance gave strike call on July 8 to express solidarity with the martyrs' families.

Meanwhile, the posters displayed by Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative (JKJPI), Jammu and Kashmir Justice League (JKJL), Kashmir Resistance Movement (KRM), Kashmir Hurriyat Forum (KHF), Wareseen–e-Shuda, Youth Democratic Political Movement and several other pro-freedom groups in several parts of Kashmir valley also urged people to observe a strike on Burhan's anniversary.

The posters read "Go India Go Back" slogans saying that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle in peace and political stability in the region so the United Nations must take solid steps for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute. The posters urged people to unite for resolution of Kashmir dispute.

