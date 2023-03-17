Posters with Pakistan flag again appear in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Posters have again appeared in various towns of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with Pakistani flags, praising Pakistan for showing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The posters have been installed at many places in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory carrying the Pakistani flag and pictures of Pakistan Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

The posters read the text of the Army Chief's statement, "The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolution".

One poster reads, "People of Jammu and Kashmir demand an end to Indian illegal occupation and want freedom" and "Go India Go Back".

The posters, displayed by Kashmiri youth organization, Soldiers of islam, also carrying the famous slogan coined by late veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani 'Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai', were pasted on walls, pillars and poles in Srinagar and several areas of the Kashmir Valley.

The posters were also shared on social media platforms including facebook and twitter.