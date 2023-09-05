Open Menu

Posters With Picture Of Pakistan Army Chief Appear In Kashmir On Eve Of Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Posters with picture of Pakistan Army chief appear in Kashmir on eve of Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Posters with pictures of Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asif Munir have appeared on the eve of September 6, the Defence Day of Pakistan, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters praising the Defence Day were displayed in different parts of Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The posters said the time is not far away when Kashmir will be freed and the people will get their rights advising the enemy better to quit its nefarious agenda and leave occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

