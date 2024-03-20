Open Menu

Posters With Pictures Of Quaid-e-Azam Greets Pakistan Day In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Posters with pictures of Quaid-e-Azam greets Pakistan Day in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with greeting messages ahead of the Pakistan Day to be celebrated on March 23.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement also carrying the famous slogan coined by martyred veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani ‘Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai’, were pasted on walls, pillars and poles in Srinagar and several other areas of the Kashmir valley.

The posters with Pakistan flag and picture of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir greeted the Pakistanis on their national day.

The posters said: “People of Jammu and Kashmir demand an end to Indian illegal occupation and want freedom”, “Go India Go Back”, “Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan.”

“India has turned Kashmir into a military garrison. Kashmiris want freedom from Indian illegal occupation and will never compromise on their just cause of right to self-determination,” read some posters.

The posters also read, “It is the time to raise voice against the Indian occupation, united.” The posters were also shared on social media platforms, including Facebook and twitter.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Muhammad Ali Jinnah Social Media Facebook Twitter Pakistan Day Jammu Srinagar March Media From

Recent Stories

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

28 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

37 minutes ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

1 hour ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

2 hours ago
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

5 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

14 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan