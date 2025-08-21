Postgraduate admission committee reviews Level-2 programs, finalises MCPS induction policy

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An important meeting of the Postgraduate Admission Committee was held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Azmat Mahmood Khan,on Thursday to review Level-2 programs and related matters.
During the meeting, it was decided that MCPS induction will be carried out exclusively for employees of the Health Department in various disciplines, including anesthesia, radiology, pathology, radiotherapy, forensic medicine, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, psychiatry, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and ophthalmology.
It was further resolved that government medical colleges would conduct clinical diplomas only after obtaining syndicate approval in accordance with the University Act.
The participants also held a detailed discussion with all stakeholders on Level-2 programs and issued instructions to the concerned officers.
Special Secretaries Tariq Mahmood Rehmani and Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, and Additional Secretary Medical education Sidra Saleem attended the meeting.
Vice Chancellors of King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, and several other senior officials joined the meeting physically, while Vice Chancellors of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Nishtar Medical Universities, along with principals of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and other institutions, participated via video link.
