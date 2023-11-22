Postgraduate classes for doctors to commence at DHQ hospitals

Postgraduate classes for doctors are commencing at district headquarters hospitals in the province on the direction of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, marking a historic first for Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Postgraduate classes for doctors are commencing at district headquarters hospitals in the province on the direction of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, marking a historic first for Pakistan.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, disclosed this during a meeting with a delegation from the Young Doctors Association, Punjab, led by its president, Dr. Shoaib Niazi on Wednesday.

The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Pakistan College of Physicians and Surgeons, will offer postgraduate programmes for doctors in Attock, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, and Jhang.

This move aims to extend specialized medical services to less-developed districts of the province.

Additionally, the Punjab Health Department has incorporated Hematology into Pathology, introducing post-graduation in clinical Hematology under a central induction policy. The minister highlighted the creation of new positions for hematologist doctors and the operation of blood banks under their supervision.

He congratulated Dr. Shoaib Niazi on his election as the YDA president, expressing hope that Young Doctors would align with CM Mohsin Naqvi's vision to enhance healthcare services for citizens.