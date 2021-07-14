Postgraduate lab inaugurated at Botany department of IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Wednesday inaugurated the Postgraduate Laboratory in the Department of Botany.

Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and Director ORIC Prof Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Mansoor, Director Students Affair Rizwan Majeed, Director Academics Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad, Director Fundraising and University Advancement Dr.

Asif Naveed Ranjha and Director Alumni Dr. Azhar Hussain also attended the event.

Chairperson Dr. Nargis Naz briefed about state-of-the-art installed laboratory equipment. The Postgraduate laboratory would enhance the quality of research at MS and PhD levels in the discipline of Botany as well as contribute in uplifting of the University ranking.

The Chairperson Dr. Nargis Naz also briefed about the proposal of "the establishment of experimental area and Botanical Garden" on recently allocated 5 acre land area.