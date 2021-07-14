UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Postgraduate Lab Inaugurated At Botany Department Of IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Postgraduate lab inaugurated at Botany department of IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Wednesday inaugurated the Postgraduate Laboratory in the Department of Botany.

Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and Director ORIC Prof Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Mansoor, Director Students Affair Rizwan Majeed, Director Academics Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad, Director Fundraising and University Advancement Dr.

Asif Naveed Ranjha and Director Alumni Dr. Azhar Hussain also attended the event.

Chairperson Dr. Nargis Naz briefed about state-of-the-art installed laboratory equipment. The Postgraduate laboratory would enhance the quality of research at MS and PhD levels in the discipline of Botany as well as contribute in uplifting of the University ranking.

The Chairperson Dr. Nargis Naz also briefed about the proposal of "the establishment of experimental area and Botanical Garden" on recently allocated 5 acre land area.

Related Topics

Agriculture Nargis IUB Event

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution initiates measures to implement ..

25 minutes ago

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

1 hour ago

77,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

1 hour ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.