UrduPoint.com

Postgraduate Medical Institute Peshawar Faces Finance Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Postgraduate Medical Institute Peshawar faces finance crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Non-disbursement of quarterly funds to Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar as a result of the financial crisis in the province and due to the non-release of funds, the stipends of trainee medical officers are also delayed.

A letter written by the CEO of PGMIP clarifying his position to the trainee medical officials informing them about fund crises resulted in the delay of their monthly stipends.

Due to the severe financial crisis, there has been an extraordinary delay in the distribution of monthly stipends to TMOs by the government for the last few months, the letter says.

The CEO also clarified his position and said that due to the non-receipt of scholarships, the household budget of doctors has been affected. Govt has been releasing funds to PGMIP on a quarterly basis towards the monthly stipend of TMOs, he said in a letter.

He said due to the economic crisis of the province, the Finance Department could not manage to release funds on a monthly basis for the distribution of stipends to trainee medical officers.

"We have made a request to the Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the disbursement of the said funds," CEO PGMIP said in the letter.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Post Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

12 hours ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

12 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.