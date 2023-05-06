Postgraduate Medical Institute Peshawar faces finance crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Non-disbursement of quarterly funds to Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar as a result of the financial crisis in the province and due to the non-release of funds, the stipends of trainee medical officers are also delayed.

A letter written by the CEO of PGMIP clarifying his position to the trainee medical officials informing them about fund crises resulted in the delay of their monthly stipends.

Due to the severe financial crisis, there has been an extraordinary delay in the distribution of monthly stipends to TMOs by the government for the last few months, the letter says.

The CEO also clarified his position and said that due to the non-receipt of scholarships, the household budget of doctors has been affected. Govt has been releasing funds to PGMIP on a quarterly basis towards the monthly stipend of TMOs, he said in a letter.

He said due to the economic crisis of the province, the Finance Department could not manage to release funds on a monthly basis for the distribution of stipends to trainee medical officers.

"We have made a request to the Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the disbursement of the said funds," CEO PGMIP said in the letter.