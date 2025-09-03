Postharvest Research Center AARI equipping youth with fruit value-addition skills to boost exports: Dr Abrar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI)'s Postharvest Research Center (PHRC) Chief Scientist Dr. Abrar Ahmad has said that PHRC is emerging as a hub for practical training in fruit value-addition by preparing young students for employment opportunities and contributing to enhance national exports of Pakistan.

He was briefing the participants of a 3-day training program of Baghban Group who on concluding day visited the PHRC.

Dr Abrar said that PHRC is striving to combat unemployment among the youth by equipping them with hands-on skills in food processing, preservation and product development. “Our goal is not only to create skilled human resources but also to transform Pakistan’s abundant fruit produce into exportable value-added products”, he added.

He said that PHRC laboratories are equipped with modern food processing units where students not only observe but actively participate in each stage of production. This exposure instills entrepreneurial confidence in the youth and enable them to think beyond conventional employment toward self-reliance, he added.

Senior scientists Dr. Humaira Kausar and Dr. Saima Parveen jointly briefed the delegation about the role of food technology laboratories in skill development. They said that PHRC has designed a special training program for matric-level students so that they could be given an accessible platform to acquire expertise in food technology.

The center labs provide practical demonstrations on preparing a diverse range of products from local fruits including mangoes, citrus fruits, jamun, guava, falsa, peach, dates, strawberries and papaya. The students are trained in techniques such as making jams, jellies, squashes, pulps and juices, with an emphasis on maintaining hygiene and international quality standards, they added.

Dr. Kausar explained that the training modules are structured to help students understand both the science and the business potential of fruit processing.

“When our youth learn how to transform raw fruits into commercially viable products, they can establish small-scale enterprises or work in agro-based industries”, she added.

Dr. Parveen said that Pakistan despite being among the top producers of mango and citrus still loses a considerable portion of its harvest due to postharvest losses. “Through such initiatives, we can minimize these losses and turn surplus produce into products that can compete in global markets”, she added.

Baghban Organization CEO Malik Muhammad Aslam Mekan, Fatyana Seed Company Marketing Manager Mian Owais Ahmad and progressive orchardist Raja Naeem Kayani of Raja Jamun Farm led the delegation.

The participants explored laboratories and learned about the preparation of value-added products from fruits and vegetables.

They also inspected stalls showcasing value-added products and praised the high quality of items prepared by the center’s agricultural scientists.

Assistant Professor of Food Technology at University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Ahmad Din encouraged the participants to benefit from the expertise of researchers to ensure high-quality fruit production. The export of value-added products could earn precious foreign exchange for the country in addition to improving local yields, he added.

Representing the trainees, progressive grower Raja Naeem Kayani thanked AARI Chief Scientist Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, Malik Mohsin Abbas, Senior Scientist Muaz Aziz and other agricultural researchers for their support during the training program.

He also appreciated the leadership and guidance provided by private sector representatives including Dr. Sajid Iqbal Sandhu, Mian Owais Ahmad and his fellow growers.

Later, shields were also distributed among agricultural scientists and program organizers while certificates were presented to the trainees in recognition of their successful participation.