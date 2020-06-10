Posting and transfers in housing, education Deptts

The competent authority has ordered postings and transfers of the two officers, in the public interest, with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The competent authority has ordered postings and transfers of the two officers, in the public interest, with immediate effect.

According to details Matloob-ur-Rehman (PMS BS-19 a.c.

b) Additional Secretary Housing Department has been transferred and posted as Project Director Computerization of Land Record (P-II) board of Revenue, in his own pay and scale, against the vacant post while Muhammad Irshad (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Higher education Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Housing Department, in his own pay and scale. It was notified here by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.