Posting Of Dy DEO Education Notified

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Posting of Dy DEO Education notified

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The education Department Punjab has notified the posting of Toheed Qamar Kamboh

as Deputy District Education Officer (DEO), Bahawalpur with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Toheed Qamar Kamboh, Senior Officer of Education

Department, awaiting posting has been posted as Deputy Executive Officer (Education),

Bahawalpur (Saddar) with immediate effect and until further orders.

Kamboh has assumed the charge of his office.

