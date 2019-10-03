Posting of Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani as DG HDA challenged in Sindh High Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The renewed posting of Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani as acting Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has been challenged in Sindh High Court

Advocate Sajjad Ahmed Chandio here Thursday filed a contempt plea in his ongoing petition against the supply of unclean water in Hyderabad and other HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) related problems.

The petitioner maintained that Qaimkhani's appointment was a violation of an earlier order of SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench which on August 1 had ordered the Sindh Government to appoint a permanent DG HDA in place of Qaimkhani.

He further maintained that the DG HDA was a BPS-20 cadre post while Qaimkhani was a non-cadre officer.

Chandio referred to a 2014 order of SHC Karachi in a petition filed by Qaimkhani in which the court had declared him ineligible for the post.

"... [Qaimkhani] has already served as DG HDA for more than 3 years and still he is claiming the post as a vested right notwithstanding that he is not eligible to hold a cadre post," the SHC had observed.

The court had further ordered the Sindh government to post a cadre officer as the DG HDA.

The petitioner Chandio apprised the court that in order to show compliance with the SHC's August 1 order, the Sindh government on September 5 appointed a cadre officer Muhammad Nawaz Soho as the DG HDA.

However, Soho was removed from the post through a notification on September 27 and Qaimkhani was again given the charge, he added.

He also claimed that the other orders of the court regarding lying of new water supply and drainage lines, installing water meters at the car service stations and charging appropriate water bills from the commercial consumers had still not been complied.