Posting Of Khobragade At Indian HC Incommensurate With Pakistan's Downgraded Diplomatic Ties: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Posting of Khobragade at Indian HC incommensurate with Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic ties: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday while rejecting Indian media reports as "misleading" said that Indian proposal to appoint Jayant Khobragade as Charge d' Affaires at its high commission was incommensurate with Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that the leaking misleading information and twisting facts was not only contrary to diplomatic norms but was also not helpful in the conduct of diplomatic relations.  He said the news reports of some Indian media, quoting sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, regarding assignment visa for senior Indian diplomat Jayant Khobragade proposed as Charge d' Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, were misleading.  He said following India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan took a number of steps, including the downgrading of diplomatic relations with India. The purpose of downgrading the relations was to register Pakistan's strong protest and condemnation of India's illegal, inhuman and unacceptable actions in IIOJK.  "Pakistan believes that by proposing a senior diplomat, who has already served as Ambassador in another post, India is trying to circumvent the effect of downgrading of diplomatic relations, which is obviously not in line with Pakistan's decision," the spokesperson remarked.

 However, he said that keeping in view the diplomatic norms, Pakistan has counselled India to nominate an officer with seniority commensurate with Pakistan's decision of downgrading the diplomatic relations.

 As for the veiled threats in Indian media reports that the issue of grant of assignment visa to Khobragade would "further destabilize" India-Pakistan relations, it must be clear that the relations between India and Pakistan were inextricably linked to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

He said a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was critical for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

"Accordingly, India is once again reminded of its international obligations with regard to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. India must listen to the voices of the Kashmiri people and the world community," the spokesperson added.

