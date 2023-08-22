Open Menu

Posting Of New Secretary To President Sought

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Posting of new secretary to President sought

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) ::In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President's Secretariat has written a letter to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister that the services of Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to the President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately.

It has also been desired that Ms Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President.

