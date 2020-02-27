UrduPoint.com
Postings In Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco)

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:01 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has transferred the MIS branch here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has transferred the MIS branch here Thursday.

According to the Fesco spokesperson, Deputy Director (P/SA) has been posted as Deputy Director (MIS) Computer Center Jhang while Shaheen Tabassum, Deputy Director (MIS) Computer Center Faisalabad, has been posted as deputy director MIS Computer Center Sargodha.

