Postmaster General To Hold "Online Khuli Kachehri" On September 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Postmaster General Northern Sindh Circle, Hyderabad will hold "Online Khuli Kachehri" on Saturday (September 05).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Postmaster General Northern Sindh Circle, Hyderabad will hold "Online Khuli Kachehri" on Saturday (September 05).

The Deputy Postmaster General (Admin) Hyderabad Region Bhatio Meghwar informed that online Khuli Kachehris were being planned on special directions of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Communication for redressal of the grievances of general public regarding Pakistan Post.

Meghwar said, the Postmaster General Northern Sindh, Circle Hyderabad would receive complaints via Zoom on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm which will be resolved forthwith.

He also advised the general public to participate in online khuli kachehri through meeting ID No. 3233340575 with pass code 05092020 for registration of complaint/ suggestion regarding Pakistan Post.