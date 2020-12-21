Postmaster gets three years imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Accountability Court Peshawar in reference filed by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convicted accused Alla-Ud-Din Khan Postmaster Jandola Tank for a term of three years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 16.708 million.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, a complaint was received in bureau detecting fraudulent payment in military pension payments orders in Jandola, Tank and other post offices of the area.

Consequently NAB KP took cognizance of the matter and authorized investigation. During the course of investigation the whole scam of illegal pension payments was unearthed and reference was filled in the court against the accused person.