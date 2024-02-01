Open Menu

Postponement Of Election No Solution To Challenges Being Faced By Country: Bilawal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Postponement of election no solution to challenges being faced by country: Bilawal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Wednesday said that postponement of election was not a solution to challenges being faced by the country.

He lambasted the calls for the postponement of general elections in the wake of recent terrorist attacks and said that all challenges could be addressed through unity.

"Some elements are making the plea to delay the polls on the pretext of bad weather and terrorism. Such a move will only damage the national economy," he said while addressing a big public gathering.

He maintained that the decisions taken by the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were the reason for the recent surge in terrorist attacks and vowed to uproot the menace terrorism from the country if his party were voted to power.

Bilawal urged the politicians to put aside the traditional style of politics focused on sidelining their rivals and get united for the general election.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz will see the discomforting twist of events for involving themselves in revengeful actions.

Citing the example of her mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was trapped in alleged fake cases, he said there should be no more 'politics of revenge'.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder had given the "hope of a change" to the youth, but he later took U-turns. Every politician should seek seek repentance over their mistakes, he added.

He said that some people were still demanding a level-playing field ahead of the polls.

The PPP chairman urged the people to carefully choose their representatives on February 8, claiming that his party had the potential to deal with all national crises successfully.

Bilawal promised that if given the mandate, he would release all political prisoners on the first day of his government, besides providing relief to the common people and eliminating the perks of the elite.

He said his struggle was against price hike, poverty and unemployment.

Bilawal said that development process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be accelerated and three million houses would be constructed for the poor.

