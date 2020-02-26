Posts of Data Processing Officer, Computer Operator in educational Boards upgraded

Sindh Government has upgraded the posts of Computer Operators (BPS-7/8), Computer Operators/Data Entry Operators (BPS-11/12) and Data Processing Officers (BPS-16) in all educational Boards of the province with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has upgraded the posts of Computer Operators (BPS-7/8), Computer Operators/Data Entry Operators (BPS-11/12) and Data Processing Officers (BPS-16) in all educational Boards of the province with immediate effect.

The Secretary Universities and Boards Department also issued notification in this regard here the other day.

The up-gradation of above mentioned posts has been made in pursuant to the approval accorded by the provincial cabinet in its meeting held on January 3, 2020.

As per the revised designation the Junior Computer Operator was upgraded in BPS-12, Senior Computer Operator in BPS-16 and Data Processing Officers in BPS-17.

The above mentioned posts have been upgraded with effect from January 10, 2020 after fulfillment of all required codal formalities, notification said.