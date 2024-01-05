Open Menu

Posts Of KU Lecturers/assistant Prof Result Announced

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Posts of KU lecturers/assistant prof result announced

The results of the test for the posts of lecturers and assistant professors at the University of Karachi are announced here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The results of the test for the posts of lecturers and assistant professors at the University of Karachi are announced here on Friday.

The test was conducted under the education Testing Council (ETC), a subsidiary testing organization of the High Education Commission (HEC), said Focal Person ETC Test Dr.

Imran Siddiqui in a statement.

The Advertisement for these posts was published in 2019, said Dr. Imran Siddiqui.

The results have been uploaded on the official website of the University of Karachi “www.uok.edu.pk”.

The results are also uploaded on the official Facebook page of University of Karachi www.facebook.com/kutimes.

