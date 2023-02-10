UrduPoint.com

Posts Set Up For Rescue Cover During PSL Matches

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Posts set up for Rescue cover during PSL matches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 has established rescue posts at Multan international cricket stadium for rescue cover during PSL matches.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue 1122 was on high alert and posts have been set up inner and outside of the stadium.

He said that the professional rescue staff was deployed during the cricket matches. The rescue control room was fully functional round the clock and each emergency call would be responded to quickly during the event.

Dr Kaleemullah said that motorbike ambulance service posts had also been established in order to ensure the timely provision of emergency services.

