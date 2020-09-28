UrduPoint.com
Potato Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately; Agri Experts

Mon 28th September 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of autumn crop of potatoes immediately and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said Monday that the potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

He said that last half of September is the most suitable time for cultivation of potato crops. Therefore, the farmers should start its cultivation immediate and use seed of approved varieties over maximum space.

Potato production not only plays a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of the people, but it also helps the growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.

