Potato Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately; Agri Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Potato cultivation should be started immediately; Agri Experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of potato and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Friday that the potato was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium, etc.

He said that last half of September was the most suitable time for cultivation of potato crops. Therefore, the farmers should start its cultivation immediately and use seeds of approved varieties to get maximum production.

Its production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of the people but would also help the growers in mitigating their financial constraints. Hence, the farmers should cultivate this cash crop over maximum pace of their land, he added.

