Potato Growers Advised To Adopt Modern Techniques

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Potato growers advised to adopt modern techniques

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The agriculture experts advised potato growers to adopt modern techniques

for harvesting and handling their crops in order to minimize pre and post

harvest losses.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Tuesday that potato

was the fourth-largest crop in the world after wheat, rice and maize due to its production.

He said that it was a short-duration and highly profitable cash crop in the country and Pakistan

was producing three potato crops per annum, including two crops in spring and autumn, and one crop in the mountains during summer.

He said that the autumn potato crop in Punjab was harvested from January 15 to February 15 which took approximately 100 to 120 days for its ripe.

He said that harvesting of potato crop was a critical phase because quality and yield of the crop depended on proper handling.

The negligence at this stage could not only reduce yield but also affect

quality, he added.

He said that the farmers should harvest the potato crop when the vines started turning yellow and falling to the ground. They should cut the vines 15 days before harvest and spread them over the ridges to protect the potatoes from pests and viruses.

He said that irrigation of potato crop should be stopped 15 days before harvesting to prevent excessive soil moisture, which could complicate harvesting and lower the production quality by causing soil to stick to the potatoes. The harvesting, however, should be done in the morning when temperature was low to minimize the risk of rotting, he added.

