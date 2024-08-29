Open Menu

Potential Cyclone Over Northeast Arabian Sea Likely To Emerge Along Sindh Coast: PMD

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Potential cyclone over Northeast Arabian Sea likely to emerge along Sindh coast: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A potential cyclone developed over the Rann of Kutch in India was expected to emerge along the Sindh coast late tonight or Friday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The deep depression over Rann of Kutch, India has moved very slowly west-southwest during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.7 N and Longitude 69.5 E at about 270km east/southeast of Karachi.

The system is likely to move west/southwestwards and emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast by late night or Friday morning.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, sea surface temperature, low/moderate vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence, the system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by Friday and move initially in west/southwest direction.

Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tandu Muhammad Khan, Tandu Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi division till August 31 with occasional gaps. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 Km/hour.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea till August 31. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the update accordingly.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Storm Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Sanghar Dadu Matiari Sujawal August Depression

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

4 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

5 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

5 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

6 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

8 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

9 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

10 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

11 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

11 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan