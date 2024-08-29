Potential Cyclone Over Northeast Arabian Sea Likely To Emerge Along Sindh Coast: PMD
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A potential cyclone developed over the Rann of Kutch in India was expected to emerge along the Sindh coast late tonight or Friday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
The deep depression over Rann of Kutch, India has moved very slowly west-southwest during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.7 N and Longitude 69.5 E at about 270km east/southeast of Karachi.
The system is likely to move west/southwestwards and emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast by late night or Friday morning.
Due to favorable environmental conditions, sea surface temperature, low/moderate vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence, the system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by Friday and move initially in west/southwest direction.
Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tandu Muhammad Khan, Tandu Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi division till August 31 with occasional gaps. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 Km/hour.
The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea till August 31. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the update accordingly.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Online discussion held on ‘Hurdles in official usage of Sindhi Language and Solutions’9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Nawabshah for precautionary measures during monsoon rains9 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Naat Khawani competition9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor meets Kamran Tessori9 minutes ago
-
SBCA sets up Rain Emergency Centers19 minutes ago
-
Govt. believes in supremacy of law: Musadik29 minutes ago
-
Rana asks Balochistan leaders to resolve issues through dialogue39 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana announces matriculation results49 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas1 hour ago
-
Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza1 hour ago
-
Street Football Children team Pakistan's pride; Rana Mashhood2 hours ago
-
APHC leaders pay tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago