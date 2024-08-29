Potential cyclone over Northeast Arabian Sea likely to emerge along Sindh coast: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A potential cyclone developed over the Rann of Kutch in India was expected to emerge along the Sindh coast late tonight or Friday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The deep depression over Rann of Kutch, India has moved very slowly west-southwest during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.7 N and Longitude 69.5 E at about 270km east/southeast of Karachi.

The system is likely to move west/southwestwards and emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast by late night or Friday morning.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, sea surface temperature, low/moderate vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence, the system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by Friday and move initially in west/southwest direction.

Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tandu Muhammad Khan, Tandu Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi division till August 31 with occasional gaps. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 Km/hour.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea till August 31. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the update accordingly.