Potential electable Mian Rashid to formally join PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Potential political activist and electoral candidate, Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel is going to announce joining Pakistan People's Party (PPP) tomorrow (Sunday) during a grand joining ceremony.

In this connection, a public meeting has been scheduled in Nowshera wherein Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel will formally join the party. All arrangements for holding the public meeting have been completed. The ground has been decorated with the flags of the party.

Senior party leadership including Secretary General, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha are likely to attend and address the joining ceremony.