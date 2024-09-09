Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI leader says a next rally is scheduled to be held in Lahore on September 22

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza warned that there might be a movement anytime which could focus Adiala jail.

“Prisoner Number 804” has achieved victory from Adiala, and a rally is scheduled to be held in Lahore on September 22, said Aliya Hamza while talking to the reporters outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Monday.

Aliya said the PTI considered its allies as brothers, and their doors and hearts remained open for them.

She condemned the authorities for continuing their oppressive actions, noting, “We have faced every injustice with resilience.

Instead of learning from their mistakes, the authorities have chosen to use force against the people of Punjab once again,”.

The PTI leader highlighted that the mandate given by the public on February 8 rightfully belongs to PTI’s founder. She suggested that despite numerous obstacles, the government has failed to suppress the public's voice.

Hamza concluded by asserting that PTI will persist with peaceful protests and rallies, announcing that the "final round" of their movement has now begun.