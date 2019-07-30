UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Potential Of Overseas Pakistanis Highlighted

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Potential of overseas Pakistanis highlighted

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Tuesday highlighted the role of expatriates in national development

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Tuesday highlighted the role of expatriates in national development.The expatriate community has encouraged during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, therefore, their expertise and resources should be utilized for the development of the country, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that expats should be provided opportunities to serve the country while the government can consider issuing new bonds for them to attract investment.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said the government issued diaspora bonds on Jan 31 which attracted investment of $26 million against initial estimates of $3 billion.The government had announced a profit of 6.75 percent which is more than double than what other countries offer while profit in local Currency was above seven percent.The former minister noted that the move was not well advertised and the timings were not good as the economy was in trouble while government officials, opposition, economic experts and international institutions were painting a bleak picture.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Expats Visit Alliance All Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Plastic Imports dip 5pc to $ 2.2bln

16 seconds ago

Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme in its PDWP Forum

18 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) indicates to refer Sindh defore ..

26 seconds ago

Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB for using inapprop ..

20 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

19 minutes ago

An extortionist among 29 suspects arrested in Kara ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.