Potential threat to sensitive information ,FO inks contract of website up gradation with private company

Despite presence of a competent IT team, Foreign Office has signed contract with a private company to upgrade its website, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Despite presence of a competent IT team, Foreign Office has signed contract with a private company to upgrade its website, sources said on Friday.The sources said signing contract with private company means putting sensitive information at risk, adding that there is a potential threat that the private company team can get excess to the foreign office sensitive information as well as its communication at national and international level.The sources said the contract was given at the director of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, adding that the company owner is a relative of Qureshi.Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal when contacted in this regard he said the decision of upgrading foreign office website was taken by the foreign minister.

However, he denied any personal relations of the foreign minister with the contractor. He said the foreign minister will himself bear expenses of the website up gradation.Dr Faisal said the foreign minister has informed the foreign office staff about the uo gradation of the website, adding that the up gradation is a must to make it understandable for common public.He said there is no harm of giving contract to a private company, adding that the website is a great source of facilitation for Pakistan national and foreigners.

He once again cleared that government fund will not be used for the up gradation of the website.